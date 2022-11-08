Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667929023

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:30
Comments
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667928977

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

8 November 2022 17:36
1667928934

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Micky van de Ven (VfL Wolfsburg) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

8 November 2022 17:35
1667928897

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.

8 November 2022 17:34
1667928822

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

8 November 2022 17:33
1667928802

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt saved. Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.

8 November 2022 17:33
1667928761

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

8 November 2022 17:32
1667928759

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt saved. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski.

8 November 2022 17:32
1667928649

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 November 2022 17:30
1667928637

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

8 November 2022 17:30
1667928612

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

First Half begins.

8 November 2022 17:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in