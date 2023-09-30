Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA
Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Attempt saved. Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Delay in match because of an injury Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Yannick Gerhardt is caught offside.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Junior Dina Ebimbe is caught offside.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Tuta.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Attempt blocked. Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Tomás with a cross.
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies