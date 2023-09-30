Jump to content

Liveupdated1696081923

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 13:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696081907

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt saved. Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

30 September 2023 14:51
1696081519

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 September 2023 14:45
1696081477

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081456

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Delay in match because of an injury Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt).

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081389

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Yannick Gerhardt is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:43
1696081286

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Junior Dina Ebimbe is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:41
1696081009

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

30 September 2023 14:36
1696080959

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Tuta.

30 September 2023 14:35
1696080957

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt blocked. Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Tomás with a cross.

30 September 2023 14:35
1696080906

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30 September 2023 14:35

