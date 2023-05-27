Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Koen Casteels.
Attempt missed. Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Tjark Ernst.
Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
