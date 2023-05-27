Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1685204223

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685204208

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

27 May 2023 17:16
1685201404

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.

27 May 2023 16:30
1685201304

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

27 May 2023 16:28
1685201210

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201176

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201133

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Koen Casteels.

27 May 2023 16:25
1685201132

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Attempt missed. Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

27 May 2023 16:25
1685201087

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Tjark Ernst.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201082

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201027

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

27 May 2023 16:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in