Liveupdated1683994564

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683994531

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

13 May 2023 17:15
1683994178

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

13 May 2023 17:09
1683991534

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

13 May 2023 16:25
1683991384

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991331

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

13 May 2023 16:22
1683991299

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

13 May 2023 16:21
1683991234

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Own Goal by Josuha Guilavogui, VfL Wolfsburg. VfL Wolfsburg 2, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

13 May 2023 16:20
1683991047

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Kilian Fischer replaces Ridle Baku.

13 May 2023 16:17
1683991042

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Nicolas Cozza replaces Jakub Kaminski.

13 May 2023 16:17
1683991018

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

13 May 2023 16:16

