Liveupdated1676731506

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676731462

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

18 February 2023 14:44
1676731437

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, RB Leipzig 1. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731323

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Attempt missed. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box.

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731207

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18 February 2023 14:40
1676731163

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

André Silva (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18 February 2023 14:39
1676731036

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

18 February 2023 14:37
1676731017

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

18 February 2023 14:36
1676730970

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 14:36
1676730961

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Attempt blocked. Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Gerhardt.

18 February 2023 14:36
1676730782

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Timo Werner.

18 February 2023 14:33

