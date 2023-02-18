Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA
Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, RB Leipzig 1. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Attempt missed. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
André Silva (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Attempt blocked. Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Gerhardt.
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Timo Werner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies