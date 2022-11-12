Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Arsenal in the Premier League today.
Wolves will have Julen Lopetegui in the dugout after this fixture, but Steve Davis remains in charge for this final top-flight game before the winter break for the World Cup. The former Sevilla boss will have his work cut out to salvage the campaign, with Wolves rock bottom ahead of kick-off and with clear issues in attack - they’ve scored just eight in 14 games so far.
At the other end of the table, the Gunners lead the way and can go five points clear if they win tonight, following Man City’s surprise defeat to Bournemouth earlier on. With Mikel Arteta’s side having conceded only 11 so far in their 13 games, they’ll be hopeful of extending the gap at the top and they already know they’ll be first until Boxing Day at the earliest.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
