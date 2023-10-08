Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Cash wins possession from Ait-Nouri before looking for Watkins' run in behind the home defence, but captain Kilman comes across to make a crucial interception and stop the attack at source.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Hwang has scored five of Wolves' last nine Premier League goals. Nine of his overall 12 goals in the competition have either drawn Wolves level (two) or put them one goal ahead (seven). Can he make another telling contribution here?
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Semedo looks for the run of Hwang with a cute ball in behind, but it's just cut out ahead of the South Korea star. This is a better spell for the hosts, who started slowly.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Now Dawson is down in the box ahead of the corner being taken. Referee Robert Jones has yet another conversation with those involved before Neto swings the set-piece in… and beyond everyone.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Neto's delivery is overhit, but Gomes keeps it alive and Wolves eventually win another set-piece as Konsa clears behind ahead of Dawson.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
McGinn has gone down holding his face under absolutely no contact from Dawson, as the players await the set-piece delivery. It's far to say the Molineux crowd aren't taking kindly to that.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Konsa drives forward to win a corner on the Villa right. It's cleared and Wolves break through the energetic Cunha, who crosses behind off Diego Carlos for a corner at the other end.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Over! Diaby faces up to Ait-Nouri on the right of the Wolves box before picking out McGinn on the edge of the D. He has space and time to shoot, but he lifts his effort comfortably over Sa's goal.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
After some more pushing and pulling leads to another talking-to from the referee, Neto delivers his free-kick towards Toti at the back. It's just too high for the Portuguese defender, however, and it runs out of play.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Gomes finds Neto with a searching pass out to the right, and the in-form winger skips past McGinn before being fouled by the Scot. Wolves have a free-kick near the right corner of the box, which Neto looks set to deliver into the penalty area.
