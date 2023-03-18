Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Wolves are just above the group of teams fighting directly against relegation, following an improved run under Julen Lopetegui, but there’s still little margin for error. They sit 13th, three points above the drop zone.
Leeds are right in the mire and have won just one of the last six, leaving them 19th in the table and needing a result here to climb out of the relegation zone. They’ve won just once away from home this season though.
Wolves note two alterations from the side that lost to Newcastle last time out, with Neto and Gomes replacing Traore and Moutinho, both of whom drop to the bench. Leeds also make two changes from the 2-2 home draw against Brighton,Tyler Adams is injured and is replaced by American compatriot McKennie, while Gnonto replaces Summerville in the starting XI.
You could be forgiven as a Leeds fan for not particularly being up for a trip to the west Midlands today. No side has fewer away wins (1) or away points (6) in the Premier League this season than Leeds, who have lost nine of their 13 away league games this term.
Meanwhile, Wolves are aiming to ease their own relegation fears and are out to rebound from last weekend's 2-1 reverse at Newcastle United. Julen Lopetegui's side start the day three points clear of the drop but have just one win in five.
SUBS: Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray, Joel Robles, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville
