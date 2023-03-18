(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Wolves are just above the group of teams fighting directly against relegation, following an improved run under Julen Lopetegui, but there’s still little margin for error. They sit 13th, three points above the drop zone.

Leeds are right in the mire and have won just one of the last six, leaving them 19th in the table and needing a result here to climb out of the relegation zone. They’ve won just once away from home this season though.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: