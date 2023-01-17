✕ Close Klopp compares current strife to having a broken leg and says there's no quick fix

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Liverpool in the FA Cup today.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to his Liverpool side for the third-round replay at Molineux, with a trip to Brighton the prize in the fourth round.

Only Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate remained from the harrowing 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton over the weekend, with the likes of Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott coming into the side.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui kept Jose Sa, Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in his starting XI from the 1-0 win over West Ham but changed the other seven members of his team, giving playing time to Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore among others.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: