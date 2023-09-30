Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
After rotating for Tuesday's 3-2 cup defeat at Ipswich, O'Neil makes one enforced change to the team that started last week's draw at Luton. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde serves the second game of his three-match ban after being dismissed at Kenilworth Road, so Toti comes in as Wolves switch to a back three. Tommy Doyle is ineligible against his parent club, so Hodge takes his spot on the bench.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1); Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
WOLVES SUBS: Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Joe Hodge.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a serene start to their latest Premier League title defence, winning their first six games of the campaign, though they did fall to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek. Pep Guardiola's team could become just the third side to begin a Premier League campaign with seven successive victories – both of the previous two went on to win the title, with Chelsea doing so in 2005-06 (first nine) and Liverpool replicating that feat in 2019-20 (first eight).
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Wolves are in need of a result after taking just four points from their first six games of the Premier League season, but they face the most difficult of tasks here! Gary O'Neil has been in charge for just over seven weeks, but last Saturday's draw against Luton Town, which was followed by an EFL Cup defeat at Ipswich Town, has ramped up the pressure on the ex-Bournemouth boss. Can he mastermind a huge upset at Molineux?
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Wolves host Manchester City at Molineux!
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies