A general view of Molineux (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.

Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: