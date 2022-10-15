Jump to content

Liveupdated1665841384

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 15 October 2022 14:43
A general view of Molineux
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.

Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Wayne Hennessey, Giulian Biancone, Joe Worrall, Orel Mangala, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard, Sam Surridge, Loic Bade, Willy Boly.

15 October 2022 14:42
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Harry Toffolo; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate; Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White.

15 October 2022 14:42
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Joseph Hodge, Hugo Bueno, Chem Campbell.

15 October 2022 14:42
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Jonny Otto, Maximilian Kilman, Tote Gomes, Rayan Ait Nouri; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves; Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.

15 October 2022 14:42
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Like Wolves, Forest are still waiting for their second win of the season, and despite surrendering a 1-0 lead to draw with Aston Villa last time out, Steve Cooper’s side will come into this game with confidence, against a side who have lost their last three straight games.

15 October 2022 14:42
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

It’s a clash of two sides sat deep in relegation trouble, as managerless Wolves look to climb out of the bottom three with a win over the side directly below them.

15 October 2022 14:41
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

15 October 2022 14:30
