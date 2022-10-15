Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.
Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.
Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa
Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Wayne Hennessey, Giulian Biancone, Joe Worrall, Orel Mangala, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard, Sam Surridge, Loic Bade, Willy Boly.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Harry Toffolo; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate; Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White.
WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Joseph Hodge, Hugo Bueno, Chem Campbell.
WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Jonny Otto, Maximilian Kilman, Tote Gomes, Rayan Ait Nouri; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves; Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.
Like Wolves, Forest are still waiting for their second win of the season, and despite surrendering a 1-0 lead to draw with Aston Villa last time out, Steve Cooper’s side will come into this game with confidence, against a side who have lost their last three straight games.
It’s a clash of two sides sat deep in relegation trouble, as managerless Wolves look to climb out of the bottom three with a win over the side directly below them.
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Nottingham Forest at Molineux.
