Premier League leaders Arsenal have one final game to navigate to ensure they remain top of the pile at the winter World Cup break. It’s five league wins in the last six for the north London side, though they were beaten midweek by Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side head to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who themselves are marooned in the bottom three and three points from safety.

Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as the new boss, but will take over from Monday, leaving Steve Davis in charge for this fixture.

The former Real Madrid boss has a big job on to get Wolves back up the table after Christmas, but his task will be helped if they can pick up a surprise result against the Gunners this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

Where can I watch it?

Wolves vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Wolves still have attacking concerns with Raul Jimenez injured and Diego Costa suspended. Pedro Neto, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are also injured longer term. Matheus Nunes may be fit to return to the squad, while Nelson Semedo returns after suspension.

Arsenal remain without Emile Smith Rowe, while Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t be risked after a recent knock and with the World Cup up next.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, A Traore, Podence, B Traore, Guedes

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Odds

Wolves 11/2

Draw 17/5

Arsenal 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal to finish strongly and remain top of the Premier League heading into the winter break, while Wolves will be stuck in the bottom three. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal