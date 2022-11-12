Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wolves vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

All you need to know ahead of the final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup starts

Karl Matchett
Saturday 12 November 2022 10:58
Comments
Pep on Arteta and impressive Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal have one final game to navigate to ensure they remain top of the pile at the winter World Cup break. It’s five league wins in the last six for the north London side, though they were beaten midweek by Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side head to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who themselves are marooned in the bottom three and three points from safety.

Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as the new boss, but will take over from Monday, leaving Steve Davis in charge for this fixture.

The former Real Madrid boss has a big job on to get Wolves back up the table after Christmas, but his task will be helped if they can pick up a surprise result against the Gunners this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Recommended

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

Where can I watch it?

Wolves vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Wolves still have attacking concerns with Raul Jimenez injured and Diego Costa suspended. Pedro Neto, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are also injured longer term. Matheus Nunes may be fit to return to the squad, while Nelson Semedo returns after suspension.

Arsenal remain without Emile Smith Rowe, while Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t be risked after a recent knock and with the World Cup up next.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, A Traore, Podence, B Traore, Guedes

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Odds

Wolves 11/2

Draw 17/5

Arsenal 4/7

Recommended

Prediction

Arsenal to finish strongly and remain top of the Premier League heading into the winter break, while Wolves will be stuck in the bottom three. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in