Wolverhampton Wanderers finally have their immediate future sorted after Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as the incoming boss, but he’ll only take over as head coach on Monday.

That means one more game to get through as they host Arsenal in their final Premier League match before the World Cup, with Wolves badly needing points in their fight against the drop - they come into the weekend in the bottom three.

Arsenal, for their part, are hoping to stay top of the table across this upcoming break and a win will guarantee they do so.

Mikel Arteta’s team have won 11 of 13 so far, showing admirable consistency, though a midweek defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup shows how important it is the Gunners keep their strongest team in place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

Where can I watch it?

Wolves vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Wolves still have attacking concerns with Raul Jimenez injured and Diego Costa suspended. Pedro Neto, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are also injured longer term. Matheus Nunes may be fit to return to the squad, while Nelson Semedo returns after suspension.

Arsenal remain without Emile Smith Rowe, while Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t be risked after a recent knock and with the World Cup up next.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, A Traore, Podence, B Traore, Guedes

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Odds

Wolves 11/2

Draw 17/5

Arsenal 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal to finish strongly and remain top of the Premier League heading into the winter break, while Wolves will be stuck in the bottom three. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal