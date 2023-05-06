Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and final score
Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa: Toti’s early header earns the hosts three points
An early goal from defender Toti earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a gritty 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday to all but ensure Julen Lopetegui’s side stay in the Premier League next season.
Toti shrugged off the attentions of Jacob Ramsey to head home Ruben Neves’s corner in the ninth minute and give the home side a victory that moved them up to 13th in the table.
Villa nearly equalised four minutes later when Emiliano Buendia drew a diving, one-handed save from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa with a beautifully-struck effort with the outside of his right boot.
Craig Dawson made a crucial block to deny Buendia again towards the end of the first half before Matheus Cunha passed up a glorious chance to double Wolves’s lead when he blazed over the bar.
Ashley Young went close after a Villa corner and Tyrone Mings fired over from close range following a free kick, but chances were at a premium in the second half with Wolves content to pack the defence and soak up pressure.
Wolves moved on to 40 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone, while Villa stayed eighth after their second defeat in a row.
It's a huge win for Wolves as it lifts them up to the 40-point mark and pretty much confirms their Premier League status for next season. They move up to 13th and turn their attention to a visit to Manchester United next weekend. That's back-to-back defeats for Villa in the league as they drop out of the European places. They host Tottenham next time out.
Wolves hold on to beat Aston Villa 1-0. The only goal of the game came just nine minutes in with the first shot on target as Neves' corner was thumped in off the underside of the bar through Toti. After that, Villa dominated, with Sa making saves to keep out Buendia, Watkins and Traore. After the break, Martinez stopped Costa from doubling their lead before Villa picked up the pace again. Mings and Buendia both spurned glorious chances and they couldn't find an equaliser.
FULL-TIME: WOLVES 1-0 ASTON VILLA.
Semedo is booked for time-wasting.
