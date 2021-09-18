✕ Close FILE: Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

Follow all the action as Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Bruno Lage’s side finally kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 victory away at Watford last weekend, ending a run of three straight defeats. Wolves had been handed a tough start with Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United as their opening games of the season - all of which were decided by a single goal. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves can grow in confidence following their victory at Vicarage Road as they have played well so far but been wasteful in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side have made a positive start to life in the Premier League with five points from their first four matches. It would have been easy for the Bees’ level to drop off after that sensational opening day victory over Arsenal. But they battled to draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, before being sucker-punched at the death by Brighton last weekend. Brentford will have to overcome the weight of history, though, having failed to beat Wolves in their last four attempts in the Championship. Follow all the action live below: