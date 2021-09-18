Wolves vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the action live from Molineux
Follow all the action as Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.
Bruno Lage’s side finally kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 victory away at Watford last weekend, ending a run of three straight defeats. Wolves had been handed a tough start with Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United as their opening games of the season - all of which were decided by a single goal. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves can grow in confidence following their victory at Vicarage Road as they have played well so far but been wasteful in front of goal.
Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side have made a positive start to life in the Premier League with five points from their first four matches. It would have been easy for the Bees’ level to drop off after that sensational opening day victory over Arsenal. But they battled to draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, before being sucker-punched at the death by Brighton last weekend. Brentford will have to overcome the weight of history, though, having failed to beat Wolves in their last four attempts in the Championship. Follow all the action live below:
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
15 mins: A slight tactical change from Brentford is seeing Sergi Canos drop deeper to help Ajer on their right side. It’s where Traore is operating and Thomas Frank is trying to limit the spaces he can run into.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
13 mins: Traore continues to cause trouble on the left side for Wolves. He runs at Ajer again but this time the defender holds his ground and manages to block Traore’s attempted cross.
The corner is swung into the box but headed away by Brentford. It drops to Marcal who boots one from range but sends the effort wide of goal.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
10 mins: Brentford score! Ajer drives the ball down the right wing before leaving it for Canos. He slips a through ball into the right side of the box where Bryan Mbeumo has made the run. He collects the ball and squares it to Toney who coolly slots the ball into the bottom corner. Then the offside flag goes up and replays show Mbeumo was miles offside so the goal doesn’t stand.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
8 mins: Lovely work from Adama Traore. Saiss pushes high up the pitch and flicks the ball into space to the left of the box. Traore collects the loose ball and dinks past Kristoffer Ajey before following it into the box. He pulls it back to Raul Jimenez but Ivan Toney gets a block in and the attack dies down.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
6 mins: Chance! An early sighter for Marcal. Ruben Neves receives the ball in midfield and fires a diagonal pass out to Marcal on the left wing. The wingback cuts inside and attempts to curl a shot into the far top corner but his aim isn’t great and the effort goes wide.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
4 mins: Canos floats the free kick into the box himself but Jose Sa decides early that he’s coming out to claim the ball. He dives into the packed penalty area and plucks the ball safely out of the air.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
3 mins: Adama Traore attempts to weave his way through Brentford’s half but he’s got three men surrounding him and eventually loses the ball. It’s passed up to Sergi Canos who drives down the right side for Brentford. He takes the ball into Wolves’ half but gets cleaned out by Romain Saiss. Free kick to Brentford.
Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford
Kick off: Brentford get the game started with a pass back to David Raya. He boots it long trying to pick out Ivan Toney on the left edge of Wolves’ box but the striker is beaten in the air by Max Kilman who wins possession for Wolves.
Here come the teams
Teh teams make their way out onto the pitch at Molineux. England’s Conor Coady leads out the home side. This should be a close contest and the opening goal may decide the winner.
Kick off is up next.
Wolves vs Brentford
10 minutes to go until kick off. The warm ups are over and the we’re almost ready to go at Molineux. Who’s coming out on top today? Can Wolves make it back-to-back league victories? Or will Brentford earn their first top-flight away win since 1947?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies