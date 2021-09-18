Wolves played well in their opening three games of the season against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United but came away with nothing.

They finally got off the mark last weekend, scoring their first goals of the season in a 2-0 victory over Watford. Now Bruno Lage has to build on that solid display at Vicarage Road with three points against another newly-promoted side.

Brentford’s superb win at the start of the campaign at home to Arsenal has been followed up by a small decline in their performances. Draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were positive, but the defeat to Brighton last time out is not the type of game they will want to get into the habit of experiencing.

But they could still move into the top eight with a win this afternoon, a position they would have bitten your hand off for back in early August.

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 18 September at Molineux.

Where can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport desktop website or app.

Line-ups

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Wolves - 4/5

Draw - 23/10

Brentford - 4/1

Prediction

Wolves seem to have broken their duck when it comes to their finishing in front of goal. After wasting opportunities against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United, they finally netted twice in their win over Watford. Brentford did not create too much against Brighton and will not have a great deal of possession in this one. Expect them to struggle against a Wolves side beginning to find their feet. 2-0 Wolves.