Brentford are searching for their first-ever away win in the Premier League when they travel to Molineux this afternoon to take on Wolves.

Thomas Frank’s side will have been devastated to concede a last-minute winner against Brighton seven days ago, but need to pick themselves up quickly if they are to get anything from this one.

Wolves finally put some points on the board with a convincing 2-0 win over Watford last weekend following defeats to Leicester, Spurs and Manchester United. Can Bruno Lage now hand his side their first back-to-back league wins since April?

It promises to be a raucous atmosphere in the Black Country as this weekend’s top-flight action gets underway in the Premier League.

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 18 September at Molineux.

Where can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport desktop website or app.

Line-ups

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Wolves - 4/5

Draw - 23/10

Brentford - 4/1

Prediction

Wolves seem to have broken their duck when it comes to their finishing in front of goal. After wasting opportunities against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United, they finally netted twice in their win over Watford. Brentford did not create too much against Brighton and will not have a great deal of possession in this one. Expect them to struggle against a Wolves side beginning to find their feet. 2-0 Wolves.