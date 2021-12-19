Wolves vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match
Wolves host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.
Bruno Lage’s side defeated Brighton during the week to and a run of four winless matches and have enjoyed a successful first-half of the season under their new manager.
The club sat in eighth in the table heading into the weekend and boast a great defensive record, with only the top three having conceded fewer goals this season.
Chelsea conceded more ground in the title race last time out on a frustrating evening against Everton and are racked with injury problems in midfield and Covid absences up front.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.
What is the team news?
Raul Jimenez will return after serving a suspension, but Rayan Ait Nouri and Hee Chan-Hwang have been ruled out. Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain long-term absentees, while Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for Covid.
Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Kai Havertz has been cleared to play after missing the Everton match through illness. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both doubts, although N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could both return. Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.
Predicted line-ups
Wolves: Sa, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez, Trincao
Chelsea: Mendy, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.
Odds
Wolves - 11/2
Draw - 29/10
Chelsea - 8/15
Prediction
A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.
