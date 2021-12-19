Wolves vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

Sports Staff
Sunday 19 December 2021 08:06
Comments
'It's a freak result' Tuchel after Chelsea draw 1-1 with Everton despite 80% possession

Wolves host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

Bruno Lage’s side defeated Brighton during the week to and a run of four winless matches and have enjoyed a successful first-half of the season under their new manager.

The club sat in eighth in the table heading into the weekend and boast a great defensive record, with only the top three having conceded fewer goals this season.

Chelsea conceded more ground in the title race last time out on a frustrating evening against Everton and are racked with injury problems in midfield and Covid absences up front.

Here is everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez will return after serving a suspension, but Rayan Ait Nouri and Hee Chan-Hwang have been ruled out. Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain long-term absentees, while Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for Covid.

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Kai Havertz has been cleared to play after missing the Everton match through illness. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both doubts, although N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could both return. Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Sa, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez, Trincao

Chelsea: Mendy, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.

Odds

Wolves - 11/2

Draw - 29/10

Chelsea - 8/15

Recommended

Prediction

A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in