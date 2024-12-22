Wolves get Vitor Pereira bounce as Southampton’s new boss watches stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira got off to the perfect start as the visitors blew Leicester City away with three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

It was Wolves’ first game since sacking Gary O’Neil last weekend on the back of four straight Premier League defeats, and his successor Pereira, who arrived from Al Shabab on Thursday on a 18-month deal, could hardly have wished for a better beginning.

Goncalo Guedes nipped in behind to poke past Danny Ward after 19 minutes when Nelson Semedo’s ball allowed to bounce in the area and Rodrigo Gomes capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Ward and James Justin to double Wolves’ advantage on 36 minutes.

And Matheus Cunha – who was named in the line-up despite the Football Association misconduct charge hanging over his head for his part in the ugly scenes at the end of last weekend’s loss to Ipswich – put the game to bed before half-time as Guedes’ fine work down the right opened up space feed Cunha, with Ward getting a hand to his shot but unable to keep it out.

The result lifted 18th-placed Wolves within two points of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes.

Meanwhile, new Southampton manager Ivan Juric was in attendance as his side held Fulham to a goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

Juric, who signed an 18-month contract at St Mary’s earlier this week, watched from the stands as his new side picked up a much-needed point in difficult conditions.

New Southampton boss Ivan Juric watched from the stands at Craven Cottage ( PA Wire )

Saints interim boss Simon Rusk was on the touchline – with Juric take over from the departed Russell Martin next week –as the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale frustrated Marco Silva’s men.

Despite Fulham flexing their attacking quality, they failed to convert their chances. On the hour mark, Antonee Robinson crossed into Raul Jimenez but Ramsdale was able to deny the striker with a tipped save over the crossbar.

And Saints’ number one showed his quality once again with the save of the match. An inch-perfect delivery by Adama Traore from deep found the outstretched boot of Harry Wilson but Ramsdale spread himself and got an all-important touch to keep the scores level from six yards out.