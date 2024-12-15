Gary O’Neil sacked after dismal run sees Wolves facing relegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gary O’Neil has been sacked as Wolves boss following a home defeat to Ipswich.

After a crushing defeat by Everton ten days ago, O’Neil was unable to inspire a response, with a flat performance at Molineux and crushing defeat leaving his side languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

After the stripping of the captaincy from Mario Lemina after an unedifying incident at West Ham, there were again problems on the pitch at full time after the defeat to Wolves’ fellow strugglers, which proved the final straw for the embattled manager.

The club are currently 19th in the table, four points from safety, after winning just twice in their opening 15 games of the season.

All of O’Neil’s backroom staff have also departed the club as they prepare for another coaching overhaul.

O’Neil oversaw a dismal start to the campaign, with Wolves drawing one and losing seven of their opening eight matches, but an uptick in form saw them draw with Brighton and Crystal Palace before downing Southampton 2-0 and thrashing Fulham 4-1 on the road.

That prompted hope that they had turned things around but a 4-2 home loss to Bournemouth was followed by the Toffees’ rout at Goodison Park and defeat to Julen Lopetegui’s side. This latest run of form has meant the 41-year-old has been relieved of his duties after 16 months at the helm.

After a playing career that included spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich, O’Neil became Bournemouth manager in the summer of 2022 before being dismissed for Andoni Iraola a year later, and taking up the reins with Wolves after Lopetegui’s sudden departure.

He took the Molineux club to a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League last season in trying circumstances, as well as the FA Cup quarter-finals.

While O’Neil had vowed to fight on and insisted he retained the board’s backing even after events against West Ham, a poor start to the new campaign has cost him his job.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

The likes of ex-Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, Graham Potter, David Moyes and Steve Cooper have already been linked with the vacant Wolves role.