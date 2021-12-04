Liveupdated1638626280

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League match at Molineux

Sarah Rendell
Saturday 04 December 2021 13:58
<p>Liverpool arrive at Molineux </p>

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool have a chance to go top of the Premier League with a win over Wolves this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form of late, scoring four goals in each of their last three league matches. But despite many eyes already looking at the top of the table, the manager himself is taking it a game at a time. He said: “You cannot win the league in November or December. You can lose it maybe, that’s possible. But you cannot win it. So you have to be around, you have to keep contact, you have to be up there. That means we have to chase everybody – each player of each team we face – from all directions.”

Meanwhile Wolves could climb to fifth with a victory after their unbeaten run. They haven't lost a league match since 6 November when Crystal Palace defeated them 2-0. European football is looking to be a possibility they could achieve this season but manager Bruno Lage has poured cold water on the discussion, saying: “The most important thing is the players believe in our work. It’s about moments and sometimes it’s better to work without too much noise around.”

Follow all the latest updates below, after the conclusion of West Ham vs Chelsea.

1638626280

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

66 mins: Save! Lovely play from Hudson-Odoi, who stands up Coufal on the edge of the box before slipping a tidy ball onto Mount. He doesn’t quite connect with the strike and it’s a comfortable save for Fabianski to make.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:58
1638626073

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

63 mins: West Ham drop to defend the edge of their box and Chelsea for a moment looked to be a little short of ideas as they exchanged passes under little pressure. Antonio then conceded a needless foul as he raced back to pressure the ball - but James wastes the set-piece and his cross evades everyone.

Chelsea make their second change of the day as Hudson-Odoi replaces Ziyech, who couldn’t continue his good run of form today.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:54
1638625967

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

61 mins: Mount finds a pocket of space down the right wing as he swaps positions with James - but Zouma is able to make the clearance at the front post with Lukaku waiting in behind.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:52
1638625902

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

58 mins: Chelsea fly forward down the right and it leads to Lukaku almost controlling the ball inside the box - but Zouma steps in to guide it back towards Fabianski.

At the other end West Ham flight a free-kick towards the back post and Mendy is able to gather, a bit unconvincingly, at the second attempt.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:51
1638625618

GOAL! West Ham 2-2 Chelsea (BOWEN 55’)

Brilliant strike! It all gets a bit ragged on the edge of the Chelsea box, with Antonio battling Thiago Silva for the ball, and it pops up to Coufal, who pokes it on to Bowen just inside the box. The forward looks up before unleashing a lovely hit through Christensen’s legs - that might have unsighted Mendy slightly and the goalkeeper couldn’t get down to his right to make the stop.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:46
1638625596

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

55 mins: Chance! Brilliant from Rudiger, who steals onto a loose ball in the West Ham midfield and surges forwards. He carries the ball about 40 yards before slipping in Ziyech on his left - but he slices the shot high and wide. Mount was in space on his right.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:46
1638625507

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

52 mins: There are some groans from the West Ham fans as the Hammers sit off Chelsea with Mendy in possession. The goalkeeper then hits it long to Lukaku, who draws the foul from Diop as he tried to hold the ball up.

Rice then makes a break forward but James does well to sprint back and regain possession.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:45
1638625337

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

50 mins: West Ham break forward as Antonio slides it forward to Bowen. Loftus-Cheek gets back well to slide in - but Bowen had gone too early and was offside.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:42
1638625277

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

49 mins: Ziyech’s corner from the left is allowed to drop in the six yard box and it deflects off Diop and goes behind - but that could have gone anywhere.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:41
1638625204

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

47 mins: West Ham look like they will try to push higher up the pitch than they did in the first half, and that forces an early error from Christensen.

Jamie Braidwood4 December 2021 13:40

