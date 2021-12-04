Liverpool arrive at Molineux (Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool have a chance to go top of the Premier League with a win over Wolves this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form of late, scoring four goals in each of their last three league matches. But despite many eyes already looking at the top of the table, the manager himself is taking it a game at a time. He said: “You cannot win the league in November or December. You can lose it maybe, that’s possible. But you cannot win it. So you have to be around, you have to keep contact, you have to be up there. That means we have to chase everybody – each player of each team we face – from all directions.”

Meanwhile Wolves could climb to fifth with a victory after their unbeaten run. They haven't lost a league match since 6 November when Crystal Palace defeated them 2-0. European football is looking to be a possibility they could achieve this season but manager Bruno Lage has poured cold water on the discussion, saying: “The most important thing is the players believe in our work. It’s about moments and sometimes it’s better to work without too much noise around.”

