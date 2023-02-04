Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Liverpool in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
WOLVES SUBS: Daniel Bentley, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Joseph Hodge, Hugo Bueno.
WOLVES (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Mario Lemina, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan.
As for Liverpool, their time in the FA Cup was short-lived after eliminating Wolves, losing to Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round last time out. Winless in three Premier League games after four successive wins, the Reds are in 10th place and are 10 points behind rivals Manchester United, who are in fourth. Looking to get back to winning ways, Liverpool will need to improve on their recent performances on the road. They've lost 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton in their last two away league games, last losing more consecutively on the road in April 2012 (four).
Wolves will be looking for revenge against Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s side knocked them out of the FA Cup in their previous game at Molineux, with Harvey Elliott scoring the only goal in a third-round replay. Despite winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions, Wolves have only lost twice in the Premier League since Julen Lopetegui took charge. Triumphant against relegation rivals Everton and West Ham, Wolves also secured a point at Villa Park. Their two league losses under the Spaniard came against Manchester United and Manchester City.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier clash between Wolves and Liverpool.
