Liverpool are taking on Wolves at Molineux today as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games to find themselves third in the early table, including a stunning 10-man victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park before despatching Aston Villa 3-0. “We would’ve loved to have carried on after the Aston Villa game, which was a really good game,” Klopp said this week, ruing the two-week gap.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has endured of baptism of fire after suddenly taking charge before the start of the season. A 1-0 win at Everton brought the only points from their first four games, and he has warned his Wolves players they will have to be at their very best to beat a Liverpool side he is tipping to challenge for the title. “I’ll be very surprised if they’re not right at the top this year,” O’Neil said.

Follow all the latest from the Premier League match below.