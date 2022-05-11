Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups after Liverpool respond in title race
Follow the action as Pep Guardiola’s men seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League
Manchester City travel to Wolves in what could be a decisive game in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola’s side come into the match knowing that three victories from their last three fixtures will be enough to win them the title after rivals, Liverpool, dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds are level with City again following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last night but the Premier League champions can move back ahead with a win of their own tonight.
The visitors travel to the Midlands with an injury-hit squad as Guardiola must find the right balance to his team due to a shortage of fit senior defenders. Despite these problems City remain in pole position to lift the trophy and are side seeking a fifth consecutive win to strengthen their title race position.
However, Bruno Lage’s men are no pushovers. They will head into the game full of confidence after fighting back to draw with Chelsea at the weekend. Conor Coady’s stoppage time equaliser ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Wolves and they will be hoping to build on that momentum with another positive result tonight.
Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves host Manchester City, plus scores from the other matches taking place tonight in the Premier League
Wolves vs Man City
Wolves did the double over Manchester City in the 2019/20 Premier League season as they won 2-0 at the Etihad and then clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory at Molineux.
But since then Pep Guardiola’s side have secured three successive wins over Wanderers, scoring nine goals and conceding two.
Recent history points towards Man City clinching a fairly routine victory this evening. But will it turn out that way?
Wolves vs Man City: Early team news
And here is the early team news for the visitors.
Pep Guardiola confirmed after Sunday’s win over Newcastle that none of Kyle Walker, John Stones or Ruben Dias will feature again this season.
Nathan Ake has also been managing his own injury issue, leaving Guardiola short of defensive resources.
Wolves vs Man City: Early team news
Early team news for Wolves ahead of their 8.15pm clash against the Premier League champions.
Wolves’ Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman will miss the remainder of the campaign, but Daniel Podence has returned to some training activity and could be back before season’s end.
Bruno Lage may consider giving Chiquinho a start after an effective cameo against Chelsea.
Leeds vs Chelsea
More to come from Molineux in a little while, but here is the team news from the other three games tonight.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Bate, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James.
Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton, Gray.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku.
Subs: Kepa, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.
Wolves vs Manchester City
Manchester City know they cannot really afford to slip up at all if they are going to clinch the Premier League title.
They do have a three-point lead over Liverpool but the goal difference swing is only three, so a defeat for City could leave them in a vulnerable position heading into the final two games of the season.
So this is a huge night in the title race following Liverpool’s victory last night. Can they pass the test?
Good evening
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League football, as Manchester City travel to Wolves in what could be a decisive game in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side come into the match knowing that three victories from their last three fixtures will be enough to win them the title after rivals, Liverpool, dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds are level with City again following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last night but the Premier League champions can move back ahead with a win of their own tonight.
The visitors travel to the Midlands with an injury-hit squad as Guardiola must find the right balance to his team due to a shortage of fit senior defenders. Despite these problems City remain in pole position to lift the trophy and are side seeking a fifth consecutive win to strengthen their title race position.
However, Bruno Lage’s men are no pushovers. They will head into the game full of confidence after fighting back to draw with Chelsea at the weekend. Conor Coady’s stoppage time equaliser ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Wolves and they will be hoping to build on that momentum with another positive result tonight.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies