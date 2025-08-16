Wolves vs Man City live: Foden a doubt as Guardiola prepares to hand out debuts on Premier League opening weekend
Pep Guardiola’s men hope to start their season well with a trip to the midlands
Wolves host Manchester City in the Premier League’s late kick off this evening hoping to begin the new season with a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s former champions.
Both teams have undergone renewals during the summer with Wolves having sold five key players including Matheus Cunha, Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri who joined their opponents today. The midlands club may struggle to find some rhythm with this being the first game of the season but any result other than a loss will be a big plus for them.
City, meanwhile, have let former captains Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker move on to pastures new with Bernardo Silva now in possession of the armband. He is tasked with leading the club back to the top of the table and they already trail Liverpool by three following the Reds’ win over Bournemouth yesterday.
Follow all the build-up and action from Molineux as Wolves take on Manchester City:
Wolves v Man City – team news
On top of moving on five of their key players Wolves are without Leon Chiwon, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva who all have injury problems.
Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias are both in line to make their Premier League debuts for the club and should support Jorgen Strand Larsen in the forward line.
For Man City, Mateo Kovacic is sideline with an achilles issue and Rodri is still searching for full fitness and could start the match from the bench.
There are also doubts over Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol and Claudio Echeverri who all missed last week’s pre-season match against Palermo due to fitness issues. Savinho may or may not be involved due to ongoing speculation about a possible transfer to Tottenham.
How to watch the game
Wolves vs Man City is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST at Molineux.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on both channels beginning at 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers as well.
