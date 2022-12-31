✕ Close "Good is not good enough, we have to do better" - Ten Hag rates start at Man Utd

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.

The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but in the past, they have followed up great wins with shaky performances and will hope to avoid doing so again today.

Wolves come into the match sitting 18th in the table but only one point behind Everton and West Ham and just three behind 14th placed Bournemouth. They can easily shoot up the table with a string of good results and will be confident of challenging Man Utd following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 95th minute winner against Everton last time out.

Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves take on Manchester United: