Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton in the Premier League today.
Wolves' new signing Sasa Kalajdzic made his debut in their home Premier League game against Southampton. Austria striker Kalajdzic, signed on Wednesday from Stuttgart for £15million, replaced Raul Jimenez in Bruno Lage's starting line-up, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence also returned to the side. Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo came in for the injured Romeo Lavia (hamstring) in the visitors' only change from the midweek win against Chelsea.
Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Ait Nouri, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Kalajdzic, Daniel Podence. Subs: Jimenez, Hwang, Sarkic, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Adama Traore, Bueno.
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Southampton are winless in their last six away league games against Wolves (D3 L3), since a 6-0 victory in March 2007 in the Championship.
Decent chance! Kalajdzic rises above his marker in the box as a corner is whipped in and he tries to direct his header towards goal, but it flies wide of the post.
Good pressure by the Wolves attackers, they force Bazunu to make a mistake at the back and send his clearance out of play, handing possession back to the home side in a decent position.
PENALTY SHOUT! Walker-Peters whips a cross into the box from the right, which is blocked by Collins and the Saints players appeals for a penalty. The ball seemed to strike the defenders leg and then it bounced up and accidentally hit his arm. Nothing given by the referee.
Both teams look dangerous on the counter-attack, with plenty of space opening up, allowing the attackers to exploit this with runs in behind.
CHANCE! Adams gets in behind the Wolves defence and pulls a cross back from the byline, which is met by Aribo, however, the Sa and a defender get their bodies in the way and make the block in the six-yard box.
Wolves have struggled to score so far this season, registering just two goals in five games, but they've gone close on a couple of occasions already today.
Decent effort! Armstrong tries to curl the ball into the top right corner of the net, but he gets too much on his strike and it flies over the crossbar.
CHANCE! Wolves counter quickly and catch Southampton out at the back, with Nunes laying it off to Neto to his right on the overlap and the winger tries to beat Bazunu at his near post. However, the strikes flies just wide of the bottom right post.
