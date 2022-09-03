Jump to content
Liveupdated1662215173

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:26
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Wolves' new signing Sasa Kalajdzic made his debut in their home Premier League game against Southampton. Austria striker Kalajdzic, signed on Wednesday from Stuttgart for £15million, replaced Raul Jimenez in Bruno Lage's starting line-up, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence also returned to the side. Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo came in for the injured Romeo Lavia (hamstring) in the visitors' only change from the midweek win against Chelsea.

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Ait Nouri, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Kalajdzic, Daniel Podence. Subs: Jimenez, Hwang, Sarkic, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Adama Traore, Bueno.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662215155

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Southampton are winless in their last six away league games against Wolves (D3 L3), since a 6-0 victory in March 2007 in the Championship.

3 September 2022 15:25
1662215128

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Decent chance! Kalajdzic rises above his marker in the box as a corner is whipped in and he tries to direct his header towards goal, but it flies wide of the post.

3 September 2022 15:25
1662215024

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Good pressure by the Wolves attackers, they force Bazunu to make a mistake at the back and send his clearance out of play, handing possession back to the home side in a decent position.

3 September 2022 15:23
1662214981

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

PENALTY SHOUT! Walker-Peters whips a cross into the box from the right, which is blocked by Collins and the Saints players appeals for a penalty. The ball seemed to strike the defenders leg and then it bounced up and accidentally hit his arm. Nothing given by the referee.

3 September 2022 15:23
1662214844

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Both teams look dangerous on the counter-attack, with plenty of space opening up, allowing the attackers to exploit this with runs in behind.

3 September 2022 15:20
1662214790

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

CHANCE! Adams gets in behind the Wolves defence and pulls a cross back from the byline, which is met by Aribo, however, the Sa and a defender get their bodies in the way and make the block in the six-yard box.

3 September 2022 15:19
1662214784

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

3 September 2022 15:19
1662214688

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Wolves have struggled to score so far this season, registering just two goals in five games, but they've gone close on a couple of occasions already today.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214554

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Decent effort! Armstrong tries to curl the ball into the top right corner of the net, but he gets too much on his strike and it flies over the crossbar.

3 September 2022 15:15
1662214521

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

CHANCE! Wolves counter quickly and catch Southampton out at the back, with Nunes laying it off to Neto to his right on the overlap and the winger tries to beat Bazunu at his near post. However, the strikes flies just wide of the bottom right post.

3 September 2022 15:15

