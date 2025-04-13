Why is Wolves v Tottenham not on TV?
Wolves play host to struggling Tottenham as Vitor Pereira’s men look to build on a crucial win over relegation rivals Ipswich last weekend.
Spurs travel to Molineux looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time in the Premier League since February, having defeated Southampton last night to condemn the Saints to relegation.
They’ll hope to build momentum ahead of next week’s pivotal Europa League quarter-final second leg against Frankfurt, having drawn 1-1 to the German outfit in midweek’s home leg.
Wolves, meanwhile, will hope to maintain their 12-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone with a positive result.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
When is Wolves vs Tottenham?
Wolves vs Tottenham kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, April 13 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
Why is the game not on tv?
Tottenham’s involvement in the Europa League on Thursday necessitated a Sunday kick-off but the game was not selected for broadcast with Sky Sports showing Liverpool vs West Ham at 2pm instead. Free match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.
Team news
Wolves welcome back the availability of Matheus Cunha after the Brazilian served a four-match ban, but Pereira has insisted that he intends to stick with the formula that secured him victory over Ipswich. This means he will likely start on the bench, second fiddle to either Jorgen Strand Larsen or Marshall Munetsi.
As for Spurs, they came out of their clash with Frankfurt with no new injury concerns. Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin remain out, but Kulusevski could be in line for a return in Tottenham’s return trip to Germany next week. Regardless, with the Europa League being Tottenham’s main priority, expect a heavily rotated lineup.
Predicted line-ups
Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Toti, Agbadou; Semedo, Andre, Gomes, Ait Nouri; Sarabia, Munetsi, Larsen.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Gray, Davies, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Odobert; Richarlison.
Odds
Wolves win 5/4
Draw 27/10
Tottenham win 23/10
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
Wolves have a spring in their step, with the pressure of a relegation battle being heavily eased with a win at Portman Road last weekend. Spurs, meanwhile, have all their eggs in the Europa League basket - eyes will undoubtedly be more focussed on next Thursday. Expect another loss for Ange Postecoglou’s men - but if it keeps all their big hitters from for Frankfurt, so be it.
Wolves 1-0 Tottenham
