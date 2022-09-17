Jump to content

Wolves vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Kick-off time, team news, channel, odds and all you need to know as Pep Guardiola’s side visit Molineux

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 17 September 2022 09:30
Champions League: Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland goal to Johan Cruyff

Wolves will be hoping the arrival of Diego Costa can boost them as they host Manchester City.

Bruno Lage’s side recorded their first win of the season last time out in the Premier League, narrowly edging past Southampton, but have scored only three times so far.

By contrast, Manchester City are the league’s top scorers and will be eyeing top spot with leaders Arsenal due to play later in the weekend.

After a midweek Champions League win, Pep Guardiola may look to rotate his side at Molineux.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wolves vs Manchester City?

Wolves vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on BT Sport Ultimate, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to BT Sport can stream the game via the app or online player.

Team News

Raul Jimenez may again be absent for Wolves, with a groin injury ailing the Mexican striker. With Sasa Kalajdzic certainly out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win against Southampton, Bruno Lage could opt to deploy Diego Costa from the start in his forward line. Young midfielder Boubacar Traore has also bolstered Lage’s ranks after receiving a work permit following a summer loan move from Metz.

Manchester City received welcome news with Aymeric Laporte returning to training this week, though the defender may be withheld until after the international break. John Stones filled in at right-back with Kyle Walker absent from the midweek Champions League win, and may do so once more with Walker again doubtful. Pep Guardiola may also refresh his midfield and forward lines.

Predicted lineups

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Collins, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Costa, Podence

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Phillips, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Wolves 9/1

Draw 47/10

Manchester City 6/17

Prediction

Wolves are capable of giving Manchester City a scare, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in excellent scoring touch and should move top of the table. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City

