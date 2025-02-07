Keira Walsh signs for Chelsea

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City await their Women’s Champions League fate - and could face each other in the knockout stages as the path to the Lisbon final is set.

For the first time since the group stage format was introduced in 2021, there are three English teams through to the quarter-finals with Chelsea and Arsenal progressing as group winners and City through as runners-up. They join holders Barcelona, eight-time winners Lyon, German giants Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid in the hat.

There is no country protection in the knockout draw, meaning that Chelsea and Arsenal could draw Manchester City in the quarter-finals. The London clubs are seeded as group winners, however, so they are unable to face each other until at least the semi-finals, while teams who played each other in the group stage also can’t meet in the quarter-finals.

