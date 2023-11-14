Jump to content

How to watch the Women’s Champions League for free this season

The group stages are free to watch in the UK

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 14 November 2023 14:48
<p>Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati is one of the stars of the Women’s Champions League </p>

Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati is one of the stars of the Women’s Champions League

(Getty Images)

Barcelona are favourites to defend their Women’s Champions League title as the group stages of the tournament kick off this week.

The Spanish side came from two goals down to defeat Wolsfburg in a thrilling final last season in Eindhoven.

There have already been several big upsets before the start of the group stage, with Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus all knocked out in qualifying.

But the likes of Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be out to stop Barcelona from winning a third title in four seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the start of the new Women’s Champions League season.

How can I watch it?

All group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.

TNT Sports will also be showing one Champions League group match a week, before showing the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

What matches are on this week? (All times GMT)

Tuesday 14 November

Barcelona vs Benfica (KO 8.00)

Rosengard vs Eintracht Frankfurt (KO 5.45)

Slavia Prague vs Lyon (KO 8.00)

St Polten vs Brann (KO 5.45)

Wednesday 15 November

Ajax vs PSG (KO 8.00)

Bayern Munich vs Roma (KO 5.45)

Paris FC vs Hacken (KO 5.45)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (KO 8.00)

What are the Women’s Champions League groups?

Group A

  • Barcelona
  • Benfica
  • Rosengard
  • Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B

  • Lyon
  • Slavia Prague
  • St Polten
  • Brann

Group C

  • Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Ajax
  • Roma

Group D

  • Chelsea
  • Real Madrid
  • Paris FC
  • Hacken

