How to watch the Women’s Champions League for free this season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barcelona are favourites to defend their Women’s Champions League title as the group stages of the tournament kick off this week.

The Spanish side came from two goals down to defeat Wolsfburg in a thrilling final last season in Eindhoven.

There have already been several big upsets before the start of the group stage, with Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus all knocked out in qualifying.

But the likes of Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be out to stop Barcelona from winning a third title in four seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the start of the new Women’s Champions League season.

How can I watch it?

All group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.

TNT Sports will also be showing one Champions League group match a week, before showing the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

What matches are on this week? (All times GMT)

Tuesday 14 November

Barcelona vs Benfica (KO 8.00)

Rosengard vs Eintracht Frankfurt (KO 5.45)

Slavia Prague vs Lyon (KO 8.00)

St Polten vs Brann (KO 5.45)

Wednesday 15 November

Ajax vs PSG (KO 8.00)

Bayern Munich vs Roma (KO 5.45)

Paris FC vs Hacken (KO 5.45)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (KO 8.00)

What are the Women’s Champions League groups?

Group A

Barcelona

Benfica

Rosengard

Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B

Lyon

Slavia Prague

St Polten

Brann

Group C

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Ajax

Roma

Group D