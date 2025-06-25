Women’s Euro 2025: Predict the results of every game from the group stages to the final
Predict every match, build your bracket, and follow your score with the live leaderboard
Women’s Euro 2025 is almost here – and now, you can join the action with our interactive prediction widget.
Think you know how the tournament will play out? Use the tool to pick who you think will top each group, then chart your knockout stage all the way to the final in Basel on July 27.
Can England defend their crown? Will debutants Wales pull off a fairytale run? Or is it finally France’s time to lift a major trophy? This is your chance to call it all.
With Europe’s top talent on display – from the Netherlands and Germany to Spain, Sweden, and Norway – the tournament promises big drama across Switzerland.
England’s blockbuster opener against France, Wales' historic debut, and heavyweight clashes throughout the group stage set the stage for a summer of unforgettable football.
Once you’ve locked in your bracket, keep tabs on your progress with the live leaderboard. Can your selections survive the group stage chaos? Will your dark horse make a deep run?
Make your picks, back your favourites, and prove you’ve got the instincts to predict how Euro 2025 will unfold. Don’t forget to share your predictions in the comments, too!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments