When is the women’s Euro 2025 qualifying draw?
Everything you need to know ahead of a revamped qualifying process
The top nations in Europe will find out their route to the Women’s Euros 2025 as the qualifying draw is made.
51 of Uefa’s 55 affiliated countries will be in the hat ahead of next year’s tournament in Switzerland.
A revamped format will see 15 teams progress to join the hosts in the quadrennial championship.
England are the defending champions after the Lionesses claimed their first major trophy at Wembley in 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know.
The draw for the qualifying rounds will be made at 12pm GMT on Tuesday 5 March in Nyon, Switzerland.
How does the draw work?
The 51 teams have been split into three leagues (A, B and C) based on the results of the 2023/24 Nations League. Leagues A and B consist of 16 teams; League C has 19 nations included.
Each league is divided into four seeding pots, with A and B’s groups being drawn with one team from each pot. League C will have five groups, though one will only have three teams in it. The qualifiers will be played between April and July in a standard home and away round robin format.
The top two sides from each League A group will automatically qualify for Euro 2025, with the remaining seven places at the tournament determined via a play-off round contested by the best-ranked sides who have not automatically qualified.
Which teams are entered and what pot are they in?
League A
Pot 1: Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands
Pot 2: England, Denmark, Italy, Austria
Pot 3: Iceland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway
Pot 4: Republic of Ireland, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic
League B
Pot 1: Portugal, Switzerland, Scotland, Wales
Pot 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary
Pot 3: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Turkey
Pot 4: Malta, Israel, Kosovo, Azerbaijan
League C
Pot 1: Slovakia, Greece, Belarus, Romania, Albania
Pot 2: Latvia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania
Pot 3: Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Cyprus, Andorra
Pot 4: Georgia, Moldova, Faroe Islands, Armenia
