Women’s Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales learn new groups
The Lionesses find themselves pot 2 of League A, with Scotland and Wales both in pot 4
The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League takes place today, with England joined by Scotland and Wales in the top flight.
Spain were the inaugural winners of the Nations League, beating France 2-0 in Sevilla earlier this year to add to their World Cup triumph. The Lionesses had a difficult campaign, finishing runners-up to the Netherlands as Sarina Wiegman’s side ultimately missed out on qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.
The European champions face another tricky draw, with Spain, Germany, France and Italy the top seeds. With the starting positions for the Nations League determined by the results of the Euro 2025 qualifiers, Scotland and Wales have been promoted from League B and are possible opponents for England too.
The Nations League kicks off in February 2025 and will run until early June, ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland. The Lionesses will therefore be anxious to find out which opponents they will face in the build up of their Euros defence.
Follow updates from the Women’s Nations League draw, below
When will the Nations League matches be played?
Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025 Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025 Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025
Euro 2025 starts in Switzerland on 2 July. The Women’s Champions League final is on 25 May.
Nations League: League A pots
League A
Pot 1
- Spain (holders)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
Pot 2
- Iceland
- Denmark
- England
- Netherlands
Pot 3
- Sweden
- Norway
- Austria
- Belgium
Pot 4
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Switzerland
- Wales
Nations League: League B pots
League B
Pot 1
Finland
Czechia
Republic of Ireland
Poland
Pot 2
Serbia
Ukraine
Northern Ireland
Türkiye
Pot 3
Croatia
Hungary
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia
Pot 4
Romania
Belarus
Greece
Albania
Nations League: League C pots
League C
Pot 1
Slovakia
Azerbaijan
Malta
Israel
Kosovo
Pot 2
Luxembourg
Montenegro
Georgia
Bulgaria
Latvia
Pot 3
Faroe Islands
Armenia
North Macedonia
Estonia
Lithuania
Pot 4
Kazakhstan
Moldova
Cyprus
Andorra
Gibraltar
Liechtenstein
