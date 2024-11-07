Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Women’s Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales learn new groups

The Lionesses find themselves pot 2 of League A, with Scotland and Wales both in pot 4

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 07 November 2024 11:15 GMT
Wiegman stands by squad selection despite loss to Germany

The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League takes place today, with England joined by Scotland and Wales in the top flight.

Spain were the inaugural winners of the Nations League, beating France 2-0 in Sevilla earlier this year to add to their World Cup triumph. The Lionesses had a difficult campaign, finishing runners-up to the Netherlands as Sarina Wiegman’s side ultimately missed out on qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The European champions face another tricky draw, with Spain, Germany, France and Italy the top seeds. With the starting positions for the Nations League determined by the results of the Euro 2025 qualifiers, Scotland and Wales have been promoted from League B and are possible opponents for England too.

The Nations League kicks off in February 2025 and will run until early June, ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland. The Lionesses will therefore be anxious to find out which opponents they will face in the build up of their Euros defence.

Follow updates from the Women’s Nations League draw, below

When will the Nations League matches be played?

Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025 Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025 Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025

Euro 2025 starts in Switzerland on 2 July. The Women’s Champions League final is on 25 May.

Jamie Braidwood7 November 2024 11:15

Nations League: League A pots

League A

Pot 1

  • Spain (holders)
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy

Pot 2

  • Iceland
  • Denmark
  • England
  • Netherlands

Pot 3

  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Austria
  • Belgium

Pot 4

  • Portugal
  • Scotland
  • Switzerland
  • Wales
Jamie Braidwood7 November 2024 11:08

Nations League: League B pots

League B

Pot 1

Finland

Czechia

Republic of Ireland

Poland

Pot 2

Serbia

Ukraine

Northern Ireland

Türkiye

Pot 3

Croatia

Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia

Pot 4

Romania

Belarus

Greece

Albania

Jamie Braidwood7 November 2024 11:06

Nations League: League C pots

League C

Pot 1

Slovakia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Israel

Kosovo

Pot 2

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Georgia

Bulgaria

Latvia

Pot 3

Faroe Islands

Armenia

North Macedonia

Estonia

Lithuania

Pot 4

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Cyprus

Andorra

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

Jamie Braidwood7 November 2024 11:03

Good morning

The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League is at 12pm today, with England, Scotland and Wales among those in League A.

Jamie Braidwood7 November 2024 11:00

