Sarina Wiegman urges England stars to be ‘smart’ if playing seven-a-side tournament

England manager Sarina Wiegman hopes her players will be “smart” if they choose to play in the inaugural Women’s World Sevens tournament before the Euros this summer.

Manchester City and Manchester United will be competing in the eight-team competition in Portugal later this month that could see Lionesses internationals Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood, Ella Toone and Grace Clinton, among others, taking part.

And with Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps also potentially playing in the three-day event in Estoril, there could be more English players involved than any other European nation. Roma, Ajax, Benfica and FC Rosengard complete the line-up.

But Wiegman said the tournament is “not a problem” and could even be an “opportunity” for players like Hemp, Greenwood and Stanway to build some minutes following injury-hit seasons. All three players returned to England’s squad for the first time this year ahead of the Nations League games against Portugal and Spain.

The Women’s Sevens tournament will feature 30-minute seven-a-side matches on a half-sized pitch. The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, with the finalists playing up to five games in total across the three days of competition. It will take place from 22-24 May, the week before Wiegman’s squad is due to report to camp.

“We’ve had conversations with clubs, we’ve had conversations with some players,” Wiegman said. “In the back of their head they know what they are preparing for. I think it’s also an opportunity. Some will really enjoy it. It’s seven-a-side, so it’s a different load.

“Of course they’re not going to overload themselves, they’re going to do smart things if they’re in, knowing what’s ahead of them, the Nations League and a major tournament with the Euros and they really want to be in competition for that.

open image in gallery Lauren Hemp is yet to complete 90 minutes since returning from a knee injury ( The FA via Getty Images )

“I don’t see it as a big problem. For some players there’s two weeks of no competition, they’re in training and this is a way to stay fresh and [make sure they] don’t drop their levels.”

A lot of Wiegman’s squad will be in action over the next two weeks, with some playing in this weekend’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United and her Arsenal contingent involved in the Champions League final. Wiegman suggested the Women’s Sevens was of far less importance as she urged players to look at the “bigger picture” of the Euros.

“It’s up to them to communicate whether they will go or not,” Wiegman said. “Everyone has a different schedule and comes from different places. If we talk about Lauren [Hemp] and Alex [Greenwood], it’s different to some players who have played all season.

“Also some players see it as an opportunity, in a different way, to get some training and playing minutes in but while being aware of not overloading and being smart because there is a bigger picture in this. I don’t think it is bad. You just do the right thing as an individual.”

Wiegman will also have four players featuring in the Women’s Champions League final when Arsenal face Barcelona in Lisbon on 24 May, with Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead all set to play a significant role against the reigning champions Barcelona and Wiegman was excited for them.

“Playing a Champions League final? No, that's not a concern,” Wiegman said. “It's exciting and it's really great there's an English team there and that we have international players there. I'm really looking forward to that, and that's not a concern. It's one thing in their journey that they can celebrate.”