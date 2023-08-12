Watch as England and Colombia fans arrive for Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as England and Colombia fans arrive at Stadium Australia for the Women’s World Cup quarter-final on Saturday 12 August.

The Lionesses have had to dig deep for three of their four wins at the tournament, but goalkeeper Mary Earps insisted there are “so many more levels” for the team to reach ahead of the last eight meeting.

After finishing goalless in normal time against Nigeria in their last 16 fixture, England advanced with a penalty shoot-out win.

It was a tricky test for Sarina Wiegman’s side, who were reduced to 10 when Lauren James was sent off for a stamp on Michelle Alozie, but Earps believes “the best is yet to come”.

“I think it’s an exciting time to be an England player for sure, but we have to earn that right every day,” the goalkeeper said.

Colombia, meanwhile, knocked Jamaica out in the last 16 after a famous win against Germany in their group.