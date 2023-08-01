Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England look on course to cruise through to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup having gone 3-0 up at half-time against China.

Having taken the lead through Alessia Russo’s well-taken finish, the Lionesses doubled their advantage through Lauren Hemp before Lauren James added a third after a wonderful-worked set-piece routine.

England vs China: Follow live updates from the Women’s World Cup

James, who scored in England’s 1-0 victory against Denmark, thought she had added her second of the game and England’s fourth in first-half added time when the Chelsea winger curled home a superb finish from outside the box with her left foot.

Having celebrated with her team-mates, however, James had the misfortune of seeing her goal chalked off after a VAR check due to an offside in the build-up from Lucy Bronze.

The England right-back was in an offside position when James initially crossed the ball in and, despite returning to an onside position before teeing up James for the finish, the referee deemed Bronze to still be in an offside position due to the fact that the ball came off the head of a Chinese defender.

In spite of the disallowed goal, England remain on course to reach the knockout stages. Following the injury to Keira Walsh, head coach Sarina Wiegman moved to a 3-5-2 formation which worked to great effect in the first half.