England vs China LIVE: Women’s World Cup result and reaction as dominant Lionesses run riot
England 6-1 China: The Lionesses roar into the last 16 as Lauren James sparkles in new-look system
Lauren James shone again with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16.
Alessia Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a strike in the fourth minute before Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium. Asian Champions China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup, came out firing in the second half and got a goal back through a Wang Shuang penalty.
James grabbed her third goal, however, before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to narrowly reach the last-16. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.
Relive all the action as the Lionesses thump China:
Genius Lauren James takes over Women’s World Cup — but England must learn from rivals
Much like Lauren James’s divine second goal, this might be dropping beautifully for England. Certainly, Sarina Wiegman suddenly has clarity in a World Cup characterised by uncertainty and unpredictability. James’s very role illustrates that. The young winger’s influence from that wide role was a driving force in this crushing 6-1 win over China that confirmed an expected first place.
It is a first place, however, that suddenly looks very different. The path to the semi-finals, at least, is something else that’s so much clearer.
It now won’t feature Australia or Canada, and may not have any of France, Brazil or Germany. A thrilling Colombia and dangerous last-16 opponents Nigeria are huge threats, but there is the prospect that such developing teams have had their main highs. Just as importantly, the World Cup’s stand-out performers so far, in Japan, are on the other side of the draw.
Despite not starting England’s first game, Lauren James has the most goals+assists of any player at this year’s Women’s World Cup (3 goals, 3 assists).
Today she became the first England player to be directly involved in 5+ goals in a game at the Men’s or Women’s World Cup.
Lauren James gave her reaction to ITV after the game saying: “It’s what dreams are made of. Happy for the team; everyone is buzzing. We are looking forward to the next round
“I felt free. Whether I’m on the wing or in the middle, I’m happy to be playing and contributing to goals.
“Like last game, I just thought ‘hit it and see what happens’. It was frustrating [to have a goal disallowed] but those things happen. I’m just looking forward to the next one.
“Each game, I’m looking to get better and there are many more years of improvement. I just have to stay focused.
“It’ll be very tough [against Nigeria]. Teams are catching up with each other. It’ll be a difficult game.”
There are still a few more teams that need to confirm their spots in the last-16. Here’s a look at which teams are through already and which fixtures are confirmed.
Already through to the knockout rounds are:
Switzerland (Group A winners), Norwary (Group A runners-up)
Australia (Group B winners), Nigeria (Group B runners-up)
Japan (Group C winners), Spain (Group C runners-up)
England (Group D winners), Denmark (Group D runners-up)
The Netherlands (Group E winners), USA (Group E runners-up).
These are the confirmed fixtures so far:
Saturday, 5 August
- Switzerland vs Spain - 06:00 BST, Auckland
- Japan vs Norway - 09:00 BST, Wellington
Monday, 7 August
- England vs Nigeria - 08:30 BST, Brisbane
- Australia vs Denmark - 11:30 BST, Sydney
Next up for the Lionesses, Nigeria on Monday in the last-16.
USA’s narrow escape spells the end of Women’s World Cup dominance
The USA are still clinging on to their defence of the World Cup, but only just. Portugal’s Ana Capeta, brought on in stoppage time, came within the width of a post from sending the two-time defending champions crashing out of the tournament. If that’s how close the USA came to a first World Cup defeat since 2015, it’s a clear indication of how fragile their dominance appears to be.
After only scraping through Group E as runners-up and with Sweden, who thrashed the USA at the Olympics two years ago, likely to be next in the last-16, there is little confidence that this is the same side who entered the tournament as favourites.
Had Captea’s shot caught the inside of the post then the World Cup would have staged its biggest shock yet, with the dethroning of the four-time winners. Yet, even though Capeta’s strike agonisingly rebounded out, the nerves at the end as the USA survived only confirmed what many thought ahead of the World Cup.
After draws against the Netherlands and Portugal, the first time the USA have ever failed to win two games in the World Cup group stage, it is clear that the gap between the defending champions and the rest of the world has closed.
Carli Lloyd slams former teammates as USA almost crash out of Women’s World Cup
Former United States women’s national team player Carli Lloyd labelled USA’s performance against Portugal “lacklustre” and “uninspiring” as they almost crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages.
The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from elimination when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.
The USA held on to scrape a 0-0 draw, enough to secure progress to the last-16 while knocking Portugal out, but the four-time winners missed out on top spot in Group E with Lloyd highly critical of the display from her former side.
Why was Lauren James goal against China controversially disallowed?
England cruised through to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup having gone 3-0 up at half-time against China before ropming to a 6-1 win.
Having taken the lead through Alessia Russo’s well-taken finish, the Lionesses doubled their advantage through Lauren Hemp before Lauren James added a third after a wonderful-worked set-piece routine.
James, who scored in England’s 1-0 victory against Denmark, thought she had added her second of the game and England’s fourth in first-half added time when the Chelsea winger curled home a superb finish from outside the box with her left foot.
Having celebrated with her team-mates, however, James had the misfortune of seeing her goal chalked off after a VAR check due to a controversial offside in the build-up from Lucy Bronze.
What was the controversy?
Here’s what the England manager Sarina Wiegman had to say to ITV1: “I said before the game we had to do things a little different than we did before. We did really well it shows how adaptive we are on the pitch.
“Today it went really well. We want to use the qualities we have now and today it worked really well.
“She {Lauren James] feels good, you can tell. She did special things today. Unfortunately that one goal was cancelled. She flows over the pitch.
“We expected China to press high because they had to win to go through. But they just stayed in shape. They didn’t expect us to play this way and they didn’t find a solution.
“It also helps when Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly can press up in and out of possession. They worked well today.”
