Lauren James shone again with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16.

Alessia Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a strike in the fourth minute before Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium. Asian Champions China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup, came out firing in the second half and got a goal back through a Wang Shuang penalty.

James grabbed her third goal, however, before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to narrowly reach the last-16. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

