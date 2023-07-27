Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After winning the European Championships on home soil last summer, England travel to Australia and New Zealand as one of the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses defeated Germany at a sold-out Wembley last year and have positioned themselves as one of the strongest teams in the world under Sarina Wiegman.

The United States have won the past two World Cups and are the defending champions after beating the Netherlands - who were coached by Wiegman - at the 2019 World Cup in France. The Lionesses reached the semi-finals for the second World Cup in a row, only to lose to the USA, but will be looking to go a step further this time.

Ireland will be making their debut appearance at the Women’s World Cup, while Germany, Spain, France and Sweden will all be contenders from Europe.

The USA have been the dominant force in women’s football with four World Cup titles overall - while Japan, Canada and hosts Australia carry the threat from the rest of the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will kick off on 20 July 2023 with the opening match between hosts New Zealand and Norway. Australia will kick off against Ireland later that day.

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July.

The knockout stages begin on 5 August, with the World Cup final taking place in Sydney on 20 August.

What are the groups?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Group stage:

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland)

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney)

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne)

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington)

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland)

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton)

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth)

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington)

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin)

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney)

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland)

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne)

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide)

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney)

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton)

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin)

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland)

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth)

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton)

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane)

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin)

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide)

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington)

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane)

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth)

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide)

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland)

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin)

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney)

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton)

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington)

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane)

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne)

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin)

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland)

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth)

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide)

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington)

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton)

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne)

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney)

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth)

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group C (06:00, Auckland)

Match 50: Winners Group C vs Runners-up A (09:00, Wellington)

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group G (03:00, Sydney)

Match 52: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group E (10:00, Melbourne)

Monday 7 August

Match 54: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group B (08:30, Brisbane)

Match 53: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group D (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group F (09:00, Melbourne)

Match 55: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group H (12:00, Adelaide)

Friday 11 August

QF1: Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 (02:00, Wellington)

QF2: Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 (08:30, Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 (08:00, Brisbane)

QF4: Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)