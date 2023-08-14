Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
Hinata Miyazawa moved to five goals after sealing Japan’s 3-1 win against Norway
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.
Hinata Miyazawa is at the top of the standings with five goals, but Japan are out of the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, is also out and will be unable to add any more to her four goals after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.
- Follow LIVE: Women’s World Cup updates as England face Colombia
Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward has been handed a two-match ban by Fifa after her red card against Nigeria and will be out of the quarter-finals and semi-finals, if her teammates get there.
If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.
The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.
Women’s World Cup golden boot standings
*players in bold are still active in the tournament*
Five goals
Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist
Four goals
Kadidiatou Diani (France) - three assists
Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)
Alexandra Popp (Germany)
Jill Roord (Netherlands)
Three goals
Lauren James (England) - three assists
Aitana Bonmati (Spain) - two assists
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist
Alba Redondo (Spain) - one assist
Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist
Sophie Román Haug (Norway)
Hayley Raso (Australia)
