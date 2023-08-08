Jump to content

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Hinata Miyazawa moved to five goals after sealing Japan’s 3-1 win against Norway

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 08 August 2023 05:34
What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Hinata Miyazawa moved back to the top of the standings as the in-form striker rounded off Japan’s 3-1 win over Norway in the last-16, moving her to five goals in four games.

Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, had joined Miyazawa on four goals but the Germany captain will be unable to add any more after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.

Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward is unlikely to play any further part after her red card against Nigeria. If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.

The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.

Women’s World Cup golden boot standings

Five goals

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist

Four goals

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Three goals

Lauren James (England) - three assists

Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist

Kadidiatou Diani (France) - one assist

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Alba Redondo (Spain)

Sophie Román Haug (Norway)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Hayley Raso (Australia)

