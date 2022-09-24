Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.

The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm with a big performance in this crucial clash for our supporters.”

The Gunners are joint top of the WSL table with Manchester United after one round and so a win against Spurs could take them clear.

But who is lining up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 1.30pm BST at the Emirates.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and it can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal Teyah Goldie is out with an ACL injury, aside from the player the Gunners have a fully fit squad.

Tottenham are in a similar position with a fully fit squad, recording no new injuries from their win over Leicester City in the first round.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius.

Tottenham: Spencer; Turner, Bartip, Zadorsky; Ale, James, Spence, Neville; Naz, Summanen, Ayane.

Prediction

Arsenal are at home and with a massive crowd behind them but they do face a tough opposition in Tottenham, arguably the ones to watch - along with Liverpool - after round one. The Gunners should just pip their rivals though. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.