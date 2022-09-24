Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Emirates on Saturday to try and upset their rivals Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Both teams came away with a win in the first round of the league last weekend and so could both top the table win a victory over the other.

Spurs face a mountain to club though as Arsenal are set to break the WSL attendance record with around 45,000 expected at the home of the Gunners.

Tottenham have a not so secret weapon in Ashleigh Neville though. She scored the goal of the round last weekend with a magnificent 40-yard hit which continued her fine form from last season.

But will Neville start for Spurs and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 1.30pm BST at the Emirates.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and it can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal Teyah Goldie is out with an ACL injury, aside from the player the Gunners have a fully fit squad.

Tottenham are in a similar position with a fully fit squad, recording no new injuries from their win over Leicester City in the first round.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius.

Tottenham: Spencer; Turner, Bartip, Zadorsky; Ale, James, Spence, Neville; Naz, Summanen, Ayane.

Prediction

Arsenal are at home and with a massive crowd behind them but they do face a tough opposition in Tottenham, arguably the ones to watch - along with Liverpool - after round one. The Gunners should just pip their rivals though. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.