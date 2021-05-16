Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Both clubs are aiming for European glory to go with their domestic league successes
Chelsea face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday night.
The match takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden, with either winner set to break the five-year stranglehold on the competition which Lyon have had, after winning from 2016 through to 2020.
Barcelona did make the final two years ago, losing on that occasion, but they have been unstoppable domestically with a record of 26 wins from 26 games in the Primera Division.
Chelsea, meanwhile, won the WSL by two points ahead of rivals Man City, who Barcelona knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this season.
They followed that up by beating PSG in the semis, while Chelsea saw off last year’s losing finalists Wolfsburg in the last eight and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
And the Barcelona team news is in:
CHELSEA ROUTE TO THE FINAL
Chelsea are in their first Champions League final.
Their previous best was two semi finals appearances, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
In the Round of 32, they brushed aside Portuguese side Benfica 8-0 on aggregate.
In the Round of 16 they faced Atletico Madrid, and won 3-0 over two legs.
In the quarter final German side Wolfsburg were dispatched 5-1 on aggregate.
The semi final saw them emerge victorious against Bayern Munich, winning 5-3 on aggregate.
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Here is the Chelsea starting XI ahead of tonight’s final:
Women’s Champions League final
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final.
