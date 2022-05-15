Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from Wembley as the Blues look for a league and cup double
Wembley Stadium takes centre stage all weekend in the football world and we’re back for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will face Manchester City.
Emma Hayes’ side won this competition last season, beating Arsenal in the final, so while they’re aiming to retain their own trophy it’s also a case of attempting to do the double-double: Chelsea have been dominant over the last few years and won the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double in 2020/21 and are possibly 90 minutes from doing the same this time around. They clinched the WSL title last weekend thanks to a comeback 4-2 win against Manchester United, with FWA Footballer of the Year Sam Kerr netting two spectacular efforts.
Man City, on the other hand, fell somewhat short in their league ambitions this term - finishing third, nine points off the pace - but their reasons for optimism are boosted by the fact they beat Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final back in March, a second half comeback leading to 3-1 the scoreline on that occasion. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea face Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final below:
Women’s FA Cup final team news
Chelsea XI: Berger, Nouwen, Eriksson, Bright, Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Harder, Kerr, England
Man City XI: Roebuck, Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood (C), Stokes, Walsh, Stanway, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw
Chelsea handed boost as Kirby declared available for FA Cup final
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has revealed forward Fran Kirby will be available for the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, in what is also a huge boost for England ahead of the Euros this summer.
Kirby has not played since February and was ruled out for the “foreseeable future” last month due to health concerns. The 28-year-old spent nine months on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019, but has been passed fit ahead of the final.
Chelsea had planned to gradually reintroduce Kirby after she returned to training this week but Hayes said the forward had been looking sharp as she declared herself ready for full participation.
“I don’t want to put any pressure on her because I love that kid and she has been through a lot, but she looked as if she had not even been away,” Hayes said on Friday. “She looked that good in training.
“It’s nice to see a smile on her face and she’s been participating in everything. At the beginning of the week we said, Let’s see how it goes’. She said, ‘I’m fine’ and has been in training all week. I’m over the moon to be honest.”
Chelsea’s WSL title bid is a pressure release, not a worry, says Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes says her anxiety is reserved for getting son Harry to school on time rather than trying to deliver a third consecutive Women’s Super League title for Chelsea on the last day of the season.
Leaders Chelsea head into their final game at home to Champions League-chasing Manchester United on Sunday with a one-point advantage over Arsenal.
The Gunners finish their season at West Ham knowing victory over their London rivals may not be enough to stop Chelsea claiming a fifth WSL title.
Asked if she suffers from nerves ahead of big games, Hayes said at her pre-match press conference: “Do you know I get really nervous when Harry won’t get out of the door in time to get to school. That’s when I get anxious.
“I get nervous around my child going too fast on his bike towards the end of the road. Terrified. That’s nerves.
“This is pleasure, joy, release. Being in a dressing room of people who are amazing.”
More from the Chelsea Women boss here:
Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV today?
The Women’s FA Cup final will see Chelsea and Manchester City go head to head in a meeting of two in-form teams at Wembley today.
Chelsea finished the season as Women’s Super League champions for the third year in a row while City have also won silverware after beating the Blues in March’s League Cup final.
Emma Hayes’ side have been victorious at Wembley already this season after a 3-0 over rivals Arsenal in December sealed last season’s delayed FA Cup final. Manchester City won the previous two before that, and you have to go back to 2016 for the last time a team other than Chelsea or City won the FA Cup.
The teams both come into the match on the back of lengthy winning runs, with City winning 13 in a row and and Chelsea on a 11-match streak. The last time both teams lost was also to each other, so what could a record-breaking Women’s FA Cup final crowd at Wembley will be treated to the top two teams in the land.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match.
