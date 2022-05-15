(The FA via Getty Images)

Wembley Stadium takes centre stage all weekend in the football world and we’re back for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will face Manchester City.

Emma Hayes’ side won this competition last season, beating Arsenal in the final, so while they’re aiming to retain their own trophy it’s also a case of attempting to do the double-double: Chelsea have been dominant over the last few years and won the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double in 2020/21 and are possibly 90 minutes from doing the same this time around. They clinched the WSL title last weekend thanks to a comeback 4-2 win against Manchester United, with FWA Footballer of the Year Sam Kerr netting two spectacular efforts.

Man City, on the other hand, fell somewhat short in their league ambitions this term - finishing third, nine points off the pace - but their reasons for optimism are boosted by the fact they beat Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final back in March, a second half comeback leading to 3-1 the scoreline on that occasion. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea face Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final below: