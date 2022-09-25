Jump to content

Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know

Sarah Rendell
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:13
<p>Sam Kerr won the Golden Boot last season </p>

Sam Kerr won the Golden Boot last season

(PA)

Chelsea host rivals Manchester City in the Women’s Super League and both clubs are looking to bounce back after the opening round.

Defending champions Chelsea lost 2-1 to newly promoted Liverpool and Man City lost to Aston Villa for the first time in the league. Each result was an upset which sees them seventh and eighth in the table respectively.

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor told the BBC: “It’s a tough one to take and I think that shows everything. I thought we were off it a little bit in the first half, got a lifeline just before half-time and then turned the game around in ten minutes of the second half.

“At that point we looked like we were finding our rhythm but if you come away and score three goals and still don’t get anything out of the game - even a draw - it tells you everything about what we were like without the ball.”

But who is on each team and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Sunday, 25 September at 4pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and to stream from their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Chelsea, Jessie Fleming and Pernille Harder could return to the matchday squad after illness and injury kept them out against Liverpool. However, Aniek Nouwen is a doubt due to fitness levels.

Man City, meanwhile, are not likely to have Yui Hasegawa and Ruby Mace int he side due to injury but Alanna Kennedy could start.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Musovic, Bright, James, Fleming, Kirby, Eriksson, Kerr, Charles, Cuthbert, Harder, Buchanan.

Man City: Roebuck, Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Stokes, Aleixandri, Angeldahl, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Prediction

Both teams are hurting from their losses last weekend but the Blues should be able to adapt faster, particularly having the home advanatge. Chelsea 2-1 Man City.

