Is Chelsea vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Women’s Super League fixture

All you need to know about the WSL match

Sarah Rendell
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:13
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea will be hoping to be able to convert their chances this weekend as they take on Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.

The Blues lost 2-1 to newly promoted Liverpool in the opening round and the only goals scored were penalties. The defending champions did have multiple opportunities to score but they couldn’t clinch the win.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told Sky of the poor performance: “For us going forward, I didn’t think we could hit a barn door today.

“I don’t think we played poorly in the first half. I just think sometimes we want to win things by bigger margins when we should just follow the process and keep passing the football.”

But who will line-up for both sides and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Sunday, 25 September at 4pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and to stream from their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Chelsea, Jessie Fleming and Pernille Harder could return to the matchday squad after illness and injury kept them out against Liverpool. However, Aniek Nouwen is a doubt due to fitness levels.

Man City, meanwhile, are not likely to have Yui Hasegawa and Ruby Mace int he side due to injury but Alanna Kennedy could start.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Musovic, Bright, James, Fleming, Kirby, Eriksson, Kerr, Charles, Cuthbert, Harder, Buchanan.

Man City: Roebuck, Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Stokes, Aleixandri, Angeldahl, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Prediction

Both teams are hurting from their losses last weekend but the Blues should be able to adapt faster, particularly having the home advanatge. Chelsea 2-1 Man City.

