Emma Hayes tells Chelsea title-chasers to take inspiration from geese

If Chelsea are to clinch the Women’s Super League title on Sunday, insisted Emma Hayes, they need to behave more like geese.

The Blues boss, whose side will successfully defend their title with a win over Reading this weekend, believes the birds are the perfect example of teamwork.

So, while a Champions League final waits in the wings next weekend, Chelsea will remain firmly focused on the task ahead until they fly off to Gothenburg.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Hayes is proud of her team’s resilience this year, especially in the absence of key forward Beth England, who was ruled out of a string of late-season games with a concussion.

Hayes said: “I think it’s important that some different geese lead the formation and they take the wind resistance for the rest. Changing leaders is something that’s pretty normal in our environment, and as we always know with geese, they’re extremely loyal to their cause.

“When a goose or geese gets injured, two birds always accompany them to the ground. So, the fact that we support each other. My message to the team will be that just like geese do, honk hard at the person in front of you.

“Because if you didn’t know, honking in geese culture is to make the person in front of you speed up. So, I want to see a few V-formations on Sunday.”

Hayes said she was “inundated” with messages after her squad clinched their berth in the Champions League final last weekend.

The success of both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams in Europe—Thomas Tuchel’s side booked their own finals ticket on Wednesday—was testament to the “family” atmosphere at the London club.

“It’s one club,” said Hayes. “It really is. It’s just the DNA of this place. It breeds winning. And the pressure to win here is immense, but I’ve always said this.

“The [Chelsea] badge—some can wear it, and some can’t. And those that shine in it, they know it’s the most special club in the world.

“Because of its diversity, of its togetherness as a whole club. I know I say that because I’m in the final, but it’s not a surprise to me that both teams are in the final.

“Given the progressions that have been made over the years, and, more importantly, the family-run feel that’s here.”

Hayes, who dropped an expletive into a candid post-match speech last Sunday, said her emotional tank certainly wasn’t empty as she eyed more silverware in the weeks ahead.

With a win on Sunday Chelsea, who have already nabbed the Conti Cup, would be one step closer to becoming just the second side in English football to win a quadruple, following in Arsenal Ladies’ 2007 footsteps.

Hayes, who was an assistant manager for that squad, asked: “Why do we love football? Because it’s so bloody unpredictable. I couldn’t tell you how we’re going to feel on Sunday, or next Sunday, but we love it because it’s a game of emotions.

“And most of the time we have to reserve those emotions to perform our jobs. But I don’t know what my reaction will be Sunday or next Sunday. I just know I’ve never worked a day in my life.”