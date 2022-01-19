Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.

League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.

The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.

The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.

However, three goals in nine second-half minutes, Harder completing her treble after Erin Cuthbert had made it 2-1, took the match away from the Hammers, for whom Halle Houssein scored a late consolation.

Championship side Bristol City’s hopes of an upset at Manchester City after taking the lead through Alex Greenwood’s own goal were short-lived.

Khadija Shaw struck twice before the interval before Vicky Losada ensured there would be no further alarm just past the hour.

Championship leaders Liverpool gave Spurs a tough test and the top-flight side needed a 71st-minute Rachel Williams goal to edge into the last four.

