England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in a friendly this spring.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s global rankings, will take on the ninth-placed Canarinhas in London on 6 April.

All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.

A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions USA in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. A crowd of 87,192 were at that July final - the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s.

The Brazil clash will be an important test against a tough top-10 side ahead of England’s World Cup campaign kicking off in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Recommended England edge Wembley thriller with USA to lay down World Cup marker

The Lionesses have been drawn against China and Denmark in Group D and are awaiting their final group stage opponent, who they will face in their tournament opener on 22 July.

That country will be determined by February’s inter-confederation play-offs, with 10 teams from six federations vying for the final three places.

Prior to their friendly against Brazil, Sarina Wiegman’s England will take on South Korea, Italy and Belgium for the second edition of the Arnold Clark Cup.

The tournament, which England won last year, begins 16 February with matches taking place in Milton Keynes, Coventry and Bristol.